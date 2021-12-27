Father, son killed in Christmas Eve murder-suicide identified

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two people who died in a Christmas Eve murder-suicide.

Chief Deputy Stacy Bates confirmed Rodney Gardner, 41, and his son 14-year-old Caleb Gardner, were found dead in a family home on 295 Bermuda Lakes Drive Friday.

MCSO said an argument escalated between the two and the son shot the father with a handgun. He then turned the gun on himself.

Deputies said a 16-year-old girl called and reported that her father and brother were arguing in a bedroom in the family’s home just before noon on December 24. MCSO said the girl ran from the home after hearing gunshots.

Responding Madison County deputies discovered two bodies with gunshot wounds in the same room.

“Death of a loved one is always difficult for the rest of the family, but to lose both a father and son at the same time is heartbreaking. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family as well as our Deputies and other first responders who had to investigate this horrible incident,” said Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner in a statement.