Father of Summer Wells releases statement regarding social media ‘negativity’ amid search

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – To date, 5-year-old Summer Wells has been missing for a month. Her father, Donald Wells, shared a statement with News Channel 11 highlighting what he calls “negativity” circulating on social media.

In the statement, Donald Wells highlighted how his family has been impacted by accusations on socials media. He also addressed the fact that he believes that social media is negatively impacting the search for Summer.

Missing 5-year-old Hawkins County girl, Summer Wells, disappeared a month ago today. Her father, Don Wells, shared the following statement with me this morning: @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/Rj7AY6bcxR — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) July 15, 2021

Read the full statement below:

“The negativity on social media, the attacks on my family and the misinformation being circulated is not helping to find summer. People on social media are only adding to the pain the family is going through, it’s affecting my other children who are already hurting. Now it’s escalating to threats and potentially putting my other children in danger. All of it is adding to the workload for detectives and distracting from the real goal of finding summer.” Donald Wells, father of Summer Wells

On Tuesday, July 13, Shelly Smitherman, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Assistant Special Agent In Charge, said the search was “frustrating” due to the lack of leads and tips.

The TBI has received more than 900 tips in the search for Summer.

Summer was first reported missing on June 15, and a statewide Amber Alert was issued the next day.

The TBI Amber Alert reports Summer’s appearance as follows:

Age: 5

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′

Weight: 40 lbs.

NCIC: M476287498

Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing Since: June 15, 2021

Anyone with information regarding Wells’ whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.