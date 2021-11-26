Father and son arrested in Tennessee, charged in 2018 murders

OVERTON COUNTY, Tenn. – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) says two men are in custody and face charges in connection to the 2018 murders of two Cookeville residents.

The announcement came following a long investigation by special agents from TBI.

In August 2018 TBI Agents joined the investigation at the request of 13th District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, concerning two missing people: Henry Wilson, 46, and Kristie Wilson, 44. Family reported them missing to the Cookeville Police Department in May.

In late September of 2018, authorities found a vehicle belonging to Kristie Wilson off an embankment in Fentress County, but weren’t able to find any sign of Henry or Kristie.

Authorities recovered human remains in a remote area of Overton County in late October 20221, believed to be those of Henry Wilson and Kristie Wilson.

Investigators eventually developed enough information to arrest Ryan Bo Cravens, 36, and his father, Robert Cravens, 60, in connection to the crimes.

Robert Cravens, courtesy TBI

Ryan Bo Cravens, courtesy TBI

TBI Agents assisted deputies from the Putnam and Overton county sheriff’s offices arrested and charged Ryan and Robert Cravens with two counts each of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

Authorities booked both men into the Overton County Jail, where, at the time of this release, they remained in custody without bond.