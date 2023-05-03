HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) –The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is hoping to educate people about the dangers and consequences of driving under the influence.

On Saturday, May 13, HPD is hosting an Impaired Driving Citizens Academy. The course runs from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and will involve classroom and interactive instruction.

News 19 was invited to HPD Headquarters to meet with DUI Task Force Sergeant, Antonio Shorter, to get a preview of the interactive part of the academy.

Sergeant Shorter explained that participants will get to try on “fatal vision goggles” and attempt a field sobriety test while wearing them.

The “fatal vision” goggles distort a person’s vision to simulate a serious level of impairment.

“We are going to have what we call ‘fatal vision goggles’ or ‘drunk vision goggles'” he said. “We can simulate what a .12 or a .15 BAC would be, and then do a standardized field sobriety test to see how they would do if they were under the influence of some substance.”

Today I stopped by @HsvPolice to try on a pair of "drunk goggles". Tune into @whnt coming up at 5:00 to see how I did! I'll have the details on a course you can sign up for if you want to try them for yourself! pic.twitter.com/wye5jI9Dc7 — Emily Moessner (@EmilyMoessner) May 3, 2023

Sargant Shorter said he hopes the course helps people understand “what we do as a DUI Task Force and why we do what we do.”

He said he hopes people who attend the class walk away understanding the dangers of driving under the influence, and possibly reduce the number of DUI incidents.

“Hopefully this class will be that bridge that we can get to to reduce those numbers,” he said.

This class comes ahead of the summer months, when Shorter said they tend to see more people driving under the influence.

“People like to have a good time,” he said. “There is always an increase [in people driving under the influence] when the weather gets warmer.”

He also wants to remind people that driving under the influence isn’t limited to alcohol. “Most people just think about alcohol as the only way you can get a DUI, but I’ve also encountered people under the influence of drugs, prescription medications, illicit drugs, things of that nature.”

To attend the course, you need to meet a few qualifications and apply. You can apply here.