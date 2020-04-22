Farmers seeing an increased demand for fresh produce

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — Farmers are seeing an increase in demand for fresh produce, since the state’s stay-at-home order went into effect.

Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market manager Elizabeth Thompson said the pace of everyday life has seemed to slow down for most, but for farmers, it’s gotten busier.

“While most people’s work volume has gone down very low, the farmers’ work volume has skyrocketed,” said Thompson. With the increase in demand, some farmers are filling orders from their farms and homes.

“We live in the country and we don’t have a lot of people coming to the farm, but this year, actually, we are selling more on the farm than we are at the market just about,” said Robert Champion. He is one of the farmers seeing an increased demand.

In his 25 years farming, he says he’s never seen so many visits to his outdoor office. “I’m kind of tickled,” said Champion. “People actually see what we do for a living.”

With spare time on people’s hands, and restaurants closed, more people are cooking at home. “People are really getting back to their kitchen and have time to make fresh recipes,” said Thompson. Champion says people are starting to can again.

On March 17, Thompson started working to make the Morgan County-Decatur Farmers market COVID-19 compliant to continue meeting the demand for fresh produce, while keeping the farmers and customers safe. And on April 11, they were open for business.

“If you’re going to shop at the farmer’s market, just know that you’re shopping in a safe, open-air environment,” said Thompson.

Front tables are used as barriers between farmer and customer, there are 8 hand washing stations, and people are encouraged to wear masks and gloves.

Thompson calls the farmers market the heartbeat of the community. “What better way to get your produce when it’s come from someone you know, and local?”

There are no dogs allowed at the farmers market at this time. Thompson encourages shoppers to bring a list of items when they arrive, and for one one shopper to come per household.

