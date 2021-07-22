Farmers Market meets Big Spring Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Sweet Grown Alabama will host a farmers market on Friday, July 23 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Big Spring Park.

Sweet Grown Alabama is a non-profit foundation that connects consumers with farmers and locally grown products, encouraging people to eat produce more local to their area.

The farmers market will highlight several farmers from across the state, along with their wide variety of locally grown products.

Vendors will be located near the well-known bridge at Big Spring Park.

Mayor Tommy Battle is also expected to attend the event.

For more info on the event or to participate, click here.