Farmers left with questions as cattle prices remain low despite high demand for meat

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala - If you've been to a grocery store lately, you probably don't see as much meat as you normally see. According to cattle farmers, they have plenty of cattle, however, the selling price is so low, most farmers can't sell.

"The last couple of years a 750-pound steer would bring like $1.40 or .42 or .43. Now the last time I looked, it is about $1.09 or $1.10," said Donna Jo Curtis, a cattle farmer in Limestone County.

With drought causing serious headaches for farmers over the last few years, this low selling cost is a big deal. Many cattle farmers are liquidating their herds and leaving farming altogether.

So what gives? First, there's a lot of theories. Many of which need more data to source the current problem. However, Beef Magazine has listed several reasons for the logjam in the supply chain.

In short, there has been a massive shift in beef distribution from food services (restaurants and fast food) to grocery stores since the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Beef Magazine, packing capacity has taken a turn for the worse due to past drought and the closure of smaller packing facilities. The magazine also says supply is high because farmers are selling all they've got, opting to stop raising cattle.

The issues do not stop there and need further investigating. So much so, several cattle groups have successfully lobbied President Trump to use his power to launch an investigation into low cattle prices.

"He and Sonny Perdue have talked and already initiated an investigation. He's been very receptive," said Curtis.

As cattle farmers wait and wonder what else they can survive, the government has opened up small business loan opportunities to farmers. However, Curtis and her fellow North Alabama farmers are not pursuing that option just yet.

"I think it's more like, let's wait and see," said Curtis.

The USDA has launched an investigation to determine what is driving live beef prices down, while keeping meatpacker's margins high. The USDA investigation should determine if there's any market manipulation happening.

WHNT News 19 will continue to follow this story.