Farmers Federation feeds healthcare workers in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – People all over the Tennessee Valley are going above and beyond to help their neighbors during these tough times.

The Farmers Federation prepared meals for the night shift staff at Decatur Morgan Hospital and Parkway hospital Tuesday night.

Organizers say it’s important for them to show their appreciation to the healthcare workers on the front lines of this pandemic.

“Whether the times are good or bad, we want to reach out to our neighbors, especially times like this. These folks are under an immense amount of stress every day coming in they don’t know what they’re going to face. A simple gesture of a quick meal for them we thought would go a long way,” said Jason Fields of the Morgan County Young Farmers Chairman.

The hospital staff were thankful for the meal and everyone made sure to wear a mask.