Fantasy Playhouse announces in-person summer camps

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater in Huntsville is taking one step in the direction of normalcy as we continue to see business bouncing back during the pandemic.

Staff are now opening the sign-up for camps this summer in person!

Fantasy Playhouse was forced to close its doors in March of last year, and it’s still closed.

In the meantime, though, staff have hosted virtual productions and virtual camps and classes for students ages 3 through 18, but now that meeting in-person with social distancing is an option, Education Director Candice Cooper said she’s already seeing a flood of campers.

“Our camps are filling up very very quickly to the point that we are constantly posting on social media that we encourage our families to sign up for our waitlist, because since we are limiting our class sizes this year due to COVID there are not as many spots to go around,” Cooper said.

Cooper said if enough people sign up on the wait list once those spots are filled, that interest may allow them to add additional classes.

As of now, masking will be required for the summer camps, even after the mask mandate has been lifted. She said safety is the most important thing for both the kids and their teachers.