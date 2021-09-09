Fantastic Weather For High School Football

The weather Thursday and Friday evenings for football around the Tennessee Valley looks pretty much perfect! A cold front has pushed through North Alabama and Southern Tennessee, bringing a cool and dry end to our week. Temperatures will be in the 70s at kickoff both Thursday and Friday, and most games wrap up with temperatures in the 60s.

It’ll probably be cool enough for those who are a bit cold-natured to consider long sleeves, but for most of us this will be very comfortable weather for watching the action on the gridiron. Importantly, dewpoints will also be in the 50s, meaning the air won’t be muggy. Expect a clear sky both Thursday and Friday evening, and wind will be light enough to be negligible for the games.

Check out the full forecast anytime in our Forecast Discussion