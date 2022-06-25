HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Visitors of all ages at the inaugural HuntsvilleCon embraced a special distraction from the outside world while inside Embassy Suites hotel Saturday.

“Both of my children are on the spectrum, so having a smaller event is definitely better for us because it’s less overwhelming,” one Atlanta mom dressed as a My Little Pony character said. “It’s nice and quaint. Parking is really close. You don’t have to walk very far, so we like it for all those reasons.”

“The fact that I don’t have to go very far to enjoy it,” Huntsville native Ashton Burgins said. “Usually I would like to go to more, but half of them are like two, three hours away and I don’t have the time or the money for it. This was good.”

The organizer of HuntsvilleCon, Carmine De Santo, a Toronto native, says it was this fandom from Alabamians in other states’ cities that inspired him to bring his event to the Rocket City.

“I would always ask attendees at registration, ‘Where are you from?’ and they’d say, ‘We’re from Huntsville, Alabama,'” De Santo said. “I’ve been hearing that a lot the last few years and I said, ‘Let’s bring a show here,’ and I know why. It’s been a great turnout so far today, and there’s a big nerd geek community here, which I love.”

Guests also got a chance to meet hall of fame wrestlers Bill “Ax” Eadie and Barry “Smash” Darsow, members of the ‘Demolition‘ tag-team duo of the 80s and 90s.

“We’re happy [coming to Huntsville],” Eadie said. “We hit different shows all over the world, and it’s fun to come to a city like Huntsville where the people and the fans recognize you and they’re all really good people here,” Darsow added.

De Santo says Huntsville is more ideal than big cities like Nashville because of favorable parking and space, allowing for future editions of HuntsvilleCon to take place.