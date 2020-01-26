Fans, Celebrities React to Death of Retired NBA Legend Kobe Bryant After Plane Crash

Kobe Bryant is seen during a game at Staples Center on April 13, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Credit: Harry How/Getty Images)

(KTLA) Retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a fiery helicopter crash along with eight other people in Calabasas Sunday morning.

The news sent shockwaves online, with fans, athletes and celebrities taking to Twitter to mourn the beloved 41-year-old basketball superstar.

A large crowd also gathered outside Staples Center Sunday afternoon to mourn Bryant.

One of them brought along a poster he said has been with him since childhood.

“I’ve had this poster on my wall, everywhere that I’ve lived, since I was a kid,” the man said. “I’m 30 years old.”

He added that Kobe’s impact stretched beyond being a basketball star.

“He wasn’t just a Laker. He represented us,” he told KTLA. “He was L.A. He was a hero, a role model to a lot of us that didn’t have role models.”

NBA star Michael Jordan said in a statement that he was in shock after hearing of the helicopter crash.

“Words can’t describe the pain I’m feeling. I loved Kobe— he was like a little brother to me,” Jordan said as he called Bryant a “fierce competitor” and “one of the greats of the game.”

Bryant’s former teammate Shaquille O’Neal said he was feeling sick after hearing of the “tragic” death of Bryant and his daughter.

“Kobe was so much more than an athlete, he was a family man. That was what we had most in common. We love our families. Whenever we got together I would hug his children like they were my own and he would embrace my kids like they were his,” O’Neal said.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti released a statement responding to Bryant’s death, saying the basketball “will live forever in the heart of Los Angeles.”

“Kobe Bryant was a giant who inspired, amazed, and thrilled people everywhere with his incomparable skill on the court — and awed us with his intellect and humility as a father, husband, creative genius, and ambassador for the game he loved,” the mayor said.

Governor Gavin Newsom and his partner Jennifer Siebel called Bryant’s death “tragic and untimely.”

“In his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, he made history with raw talent and unparalleled dedication that raised the bar and paved the way for a newer generation of players,” the governor’s statement said, also praising the basketball star’s efforts to help families through his foundation.

There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

Statement from Michael Jordan: pic.twitter.com/oI7w6e7HLI — Estee Portnoy (@esteep) January 26, 2020

As I try to write this post, my mind is racing. I’m in disbelief and have been crying all morning over this devastating news that Kobe and his young daughter, Gigi have passed away in a helicopter crash. Cookie and I are heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/X2vF0M0a1u — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020

Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 26, 2020

We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020

Please no. Please god no. It can’t be true. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 26, 2020

Can’t be true.

Just can’t be.

Truly truly horrific. Rest In Peace Kobe. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 26, 2020

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

Kobe, We love you brother We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave pic.twitter.com/pxbgLOOmpY — ye (@kanyewest) January 26, 2020

R.I.P. Kobe Bryant. A great, a legend, someone to truly idolize. My condolences go out to his family and to the families of those who lost their lives as well. — Tavon Austin (@Tayaustin01) January 26, 2020

Today we @WaltDisneyCo mourn the tragic loss of @kobebryant…a giant in sports and a person so full of life. Terrible news and so hard to process…. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) January 26, 2020

Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

💔I will never forget this moment.. Your impact on the game, your impact on sports. An inspiration, a legend, an icon, the Goat. RIP Kobe pic.twitter.com/Hf7oMbGvxo — Chloe Jackson (@Clj_0) January 26, 2020

This is the worst news. Kobe is an all-time great who had his entire life ahead of him. My heart goes out to his family, his fans and the millions of people whose lives he touched. Today Kobe is the greatest of all time. 🙏🏀 https://t.co/saR4dJ7412 — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) January 26, 2020

We can never forget how precious life is. How those who are special to you and never let them forget how deeply you love them — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 26, 2020

Kobe was a real life super hero on that court & I’m sure he was one to his family. Sending love and prayers to them. This is heartbreaking. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 26, 2020

Like everyone, I’m stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 26, 2020