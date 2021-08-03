Family told to leave rental home after mother dies of COVID

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A family in west Mobile loses their mom to COVID and then weeks later is told to leave their rental home.

Dawn Bradley died on the 4th of July, leaving her teenage children as the only residents of their Mobile home–family members say they scrambled in less than a week to get out.

Dawn Bradley had just graduated with a new degree but had barely had a new job lined up when she got sick with double pneumonia and COVID.

“Dawn was amazing, and she loved her kids,” said friend Kimberly Pettway. Two of her teenage sons who lived with her say they’ve barely had time to process their grief or pack. “She made the best food, she was heartwarming, she was someone you could go to when you were sad,” said son Peter Bryant. The sadness is still fresh.

Family members say they were contacted by the property management company at Pleasanton Hills with a note late on Friday, July 23rd.

By the time they made contact with the management company, it was Monday, saying the family had to be out by the end of the month.

While the federal eviction moratorium ended over the weekend this isn’t technically an eviction since it didn’t go through any legal process.

“Sometimes when you lose a relative their rooms may stay the same for years you’re not ready to have to go through their stuff and decide what to keep, having them rushed from this home after just getting over the fact she’s no longer with us is unbelievable,” said daughter Niyah Bradley.

“We did not know our mother was about to leave this earth. We should have properly been allotted time to leave this house,” Niyah continued.

Dawn Bradley lived in this home with three of her teenage children. Family members say she was the only adult on the lease and had recently renewed for another year.

While relatives say their payments were up-to-date and assured managers they could continue to pay rent while they got their affairs in order and looked for a new place they say the managers would not agree to that.