SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Preston Alan Moon.

Moon was last seen by family members on June 28th leaving a residence on Scottsboro Hwy in Guntersville, according to the report.

The sheriff’s office says Moon left the residence on foot and has had no contact with the family since June.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Mr. Moon, contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034.