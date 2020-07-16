Family sets up camp outside Marshall County hospital to welcome new grandson

Family awaits new grandson. Courtesy: Marshall Medical Centers

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A Marshall County newborn received a warm welcome into the world from his family despite the COVID-19 outbreak.

Hospitals across the state have enacted policies that limit the number of visitors entering hospitals and care facilities during the pandemic, so Lauren and Cody Robertson’s families decided to get creative.

As they prepared to give birth to their first child Tuesday at Marshall Medical Center, their family got comfortable in the parking lot to wait for baby Robertson.

Lauren and Cody Robertson pose with baby Barrett. Courtesy: Marshall Medical Centers

According to a post on the Marshall Medical Centers Facebook page, the family set up tents, chairs, fans, generators, balloons and banners to celebrate Barrett Dean’s arrival. They also kept a safe distance away from other hospital visitors as a precaution.

“They made the best of it,” Lauren said in the post.

Family awaits new grandson. Courtesy: Marshall Medical Centers

Family awaits new grandson. Courtesy: Marshall Medical Centers

Family awaits new grandson. Courtesy: Marshall Medical Centers Family awaits new grandson. Courtesy: Marshall Medical Centers

Hospital staff contributed to the celebration by providing family members with drinks and snacks.

“Of course, I wish my family could physically be here with all of my heart, but it has not been a bad experience,” Cody said in the post. “All of the nurses have been awesome and so helpful. They are helping us make the best of the situation and want it to be a good experience for us even though it was so different than we were ever expecting.”