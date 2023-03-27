HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The goal of the Family Services Center is to enrich the lives of individuals and families through a number of programs and services in Huntsville, with one area of focus being housing.

The LIFT Housing Program operates in multiple facets. For emergencies, it provides income-based, short-term, case-managed, scattered-site apartment-style housing to families that cannot stay in a traditional shelter setting.

The housing program also provides an opportunity for individuals and families with established goals who are working towards housing, employment and financial stability.

This program is designed to assist individuals and families achieve long-term stabilized housing and self-sufficiency.

There is also another aspect that aims to help families towards affordable homeowning.\

In partnership with the City of Huntsville’s Community Development Department, newly constructed, energy-efficient homes are available to individuals and families who meet certain federal guidelines.