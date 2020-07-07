Family remembers Amari Deloney, teen killed in weekend Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Ala. — The family of Amari Deloney is asking for whoever shot and killed him to come forward.

“He meant a lot to us, to the whole family,” said Deloney’s cousin, Wylinzey Grace. “I wish we could get him back.”

16-year-old Amari Deloney was shot and killed around 1:30 Saturday morning. The Decatur Police Department says Deloney was treated at Decatur-Morgan Hospital for the gunshot wound before being transferred to UAB hospital, where he later died.

Deloney’s family said when they got the call, they didn’t believe it. His cousin, Porcha Matthews, says she feels like she is living in a dream.

Amari was a sophomore at Decatur High School. His family said he was intelligent, strong, and their miracle baby.

“My grandbaby, he’s a miracle baby,” said Deloney’s grandmother, Jacqueline Matthews. “He wasn’t supposed to make it. He was brought into this world with holes in his kidneys and his father was the first one to give his kidneys to him. In and out of hospitals with them until he ended up having another transplant. His mama donated her kidney to get his second kidney. When he got his second kidney, he took off.”

Porcha and Jacqueline said after Amari received his second kidney, he became happy and excited.

Jayden Reid, Deloney’s cousin, called him the best cousin ever.

“He helped me with school and like everybody loved him because it’s hard not to,” said Landen Buttleman, Deloney’s cousin. “He made everybody smile and stuff.”

Decatur police say at this time, no arrests have been made in the homicide investigation but they are searching for multiple people of interest.

Amari Deloney’s family says they want justice.

“We just want justice,” said his grandmother. “If you really loved him and cared about him, hey. Turn yourself in.”

A candlelight vigil is being held for Amari Deloney on Thursday, July 9 at 7:30pm. It will take place in East Acres in the field by the Community Action building between 18th Ave. and Martin St. His family says it will be a peaceful candlelight and Decatur police will be in attendance. They add that wearing masks will be required.