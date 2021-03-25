Family of slain drug enforcement agent honored by state attorney general

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The number of police officers who died in 2020 is more than double the number, nationwide, from 2019.

Alabama’s attorney general says the increase is from COVID-19 and attacks on police officers.

The family of a STAC agent who died in Huntsville was honored Thursday by the attorney general, city police and the mayor.

U.S. Army veteran, 14-year veteran of the Huntsville Police Department and STAC agent Bill Clardy III, died after being shot during a drug bust in December of 2019 on Levert Street in Huntsville.

“The memory of Officer Clardy is not forgotten,” said Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall as he handed a sculpture of praying hands to Clardy’s family at a downtown Huntsville hotel.

Clardy was among 150 police officers who died across the U.S. in 2019.

In 2020, 358 police officers died across the country.

“The challenges facing law enforcement grew not only to include attacks from men and women, but also, a once in a century pandemic,” During this same period of time, Alabama has fallen victim to the loss of law enforcement. From five who fell from a felonious assault, to three who were the victims of COVID-19.”

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle says Clardy was the first police officer he did a ride along with, after Battle became mayor in 2008. Clardy was a community resource officer at the time.

“He went out, and for the homeless areas, he took pictures of each one of the homeless and had a background, a detailed background of each one of them,” Battle said. “Then he went in the STAC unit. He always went above and beyond.”

Madison County prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against LaJeromeny Brown, who is accused of shooting and killing Clardy.