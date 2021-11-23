Family of murder victim Precious Warren advocates with community to seek justice

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — “They’re making it so easy,” Precious Warren’s cousin Angela Hill said. “Looks like you can kill somebody and you actually have no consequences behind it.”

Precious Warren was shot and killed in downtown Dothan on Walnut Street 4 weeks ago.

31-year-old Carmen Kirkland, who is the murder suspect in the shooting was released on bond on November 8, and the victim’s family is demanding justice.

Community activist groups in Dothan gathered with the family of Precious Warren, to talk about the case and to find ways to publicly support and find justice for the murder of their daughter, sister, cousin, mother, and friend.

Members of Precious’ family have been reaching out to the District Attorney on a weekly basis and they still aren’t receiving the answers that they want.

“And we’ll keep calling,” Precious Warren’s cousin, LaShenia McNair said. “We’ll keep reaching out until we hear something from someone that makes sense because this doesn’t make sense.”

“So at the end, God has the last word, but I’m standing here today confident knowing that there will be justice. We’re not going to stop, we’re not giving up, we’re not letting down. We’re not backing back. We will get justice for Precious Warren,” Hill said.

The family got to hear from several different people and groups as they fight for this case and other murder cases that have had similar outcomes.

“Figure out how can we as a community come together and support law enforcement, support the DA’s office in order to solve these unsolved murders that have been happening in the city,” Executive Director of Equally Yoked Community Outreach, Derrick Oliver said.

The community wants to find justice for Precious, but they also want justice for the family and for her children that no longer have a mother.

“She has kids. Precious has five kids she can never hold again, she’ll never be able to see again,” Hill said.

Warren’s family tells WDHN News that they are going to continue to fight for justice in this case and other cases that have been left unsolved, but will also hold events to honor the life of Precious Warren.