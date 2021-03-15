Family member of slain high school student speaks out

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – An investigation is underway in the murder of a 17-year-old Mae Jemison High School student, who was shot Friday in a drive-by shooting. The suspect turned himself in, but as for motive? Huntsville police are still unsure.

20-year old Ke’Ondrey Devin McGuire is charged with the murder of 17-year old Deu’nta Moore.

Police say Moore was shot multiple times during a drive-by on ascent trail Friday night.

He died at the hospital shortly after.

“You all know him as Deu’nta, but we know him as Pooda, so I’m going to call him Pooda,” Moore’s great aunt Tammy Winters said. She said some people also called him Poodaroo.

Winters said she helped raise the Jemison High School basketball star.

She said his death came as a shock, as the family is still grieving another sudden loss that happened less than a year ago in Huntsville.

“Last year on August 24th, my other nephew, Brandon Moore, he was also a victim of gun violence,” Winters said. “We haven’t gotten over that and for this to have happened, it’s like a double whammy for the family.”

Brandon Moore’s funeral was the last time Winters saw Deu’nta Moore, as she had moved to Atlanta.

While investigators search for more information on why this happened and how McGuire and Moore knew each other, Winters says she has suspicions of her own.

“In my opinion, this that happened, I don’t care what anyone says,” she said. “That was targeted. There’s no way that, with that many individuals out there any my nephew was the only one, the only one who got hit by bullets? They have to make that make sense to me, because I don’t see it.”

Winters said Moore had plans of going on to attend college, play basketball, then making it to the pros.

“He had goals, he had dreams, and we’ll never see that, the young man he was planning on becoming,” she said.

Winters went on to say the family is working on planning a funeral this coming Saturday.