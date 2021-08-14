Family, friends remember 10-year-old Tate Buening

MADISON, Ala. — Family and friends gathered in Madison Saturday night to celebrate the life of 10-year-old Tate Buening.

Buening was killed last week by his father Brian, who then turned the gun on himself in their Harvest home.

Saturday evening, a large crowd gathered at Legacy Chapel Funeral Home for the visitation, service, and a lantern release.

The lanterns carried messages from those who knew Tate. He was remembered as a kid boy with a big heart, infectious smile, and comical personality. He never missed a chance to make someone feel special.

The boy’s death comes nearly a month after his mother, Kayla White, and her attorney filed a petition, arguing that the father and ex-husband, Brian Buening, was dangerous.

However, the court set the hearing date for a month later and advised White’s lawyers to serve Buening with notice of the hearing.

Friends of the mother, Kayla White, have set up a GoFundMe page to help the family cope with the loss. So far, it has raised more than $43,000.