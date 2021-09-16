Family friend of Marine vet battling COVID asks for donations

GREEN HILL, Ala. — A north Alabama woman is asking the community to help support the family of an ex-marine fighting for his life with COVID-19.

Luke Oliver, 30, is a 2009 graduate of Rogers High School in Lauderdale County. For six years he was deployed as a United States Marine before returning home last year to pursue college.

But family friend Melanie Behel said COVID-19 had Oliver on a ventilator, and was recently transferred to a hospital in Little Rock to get a bed for ECMO, also referred to as an artificial lung.

“We’re just so overwhelmed with the community,” Behel said. “I started out at five thousand (as the goal). I didn’t really know how well the community would respond to it, and we’ve just been overwhelmed. We know it’s going to cost way over five thousand dollars just to have his family there with him.”

Behel has set up a GoFundMe to support all the family traveling and care needed for his fight in the coming weeks. As of Thursday afternoon it had reached $4,500.

