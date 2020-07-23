Families First Coronavirus Response Act: how much paid leave can employees take?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The announcement of students spending the first nine weeks learning from home may put stress on working families and leave them wondering how they will handle work and remote school.

There is some government relief available to families who are going through this.

Paid leave is available for specific reasons related to COVID-19 and one of those reasons — is child care leave. This is part of the ‘Families First Coronavirus Response Act’ or FFCRA.

There are three categories under this act — which was effective April 2 of this year through December

The first option is 10 days of regular paid sick leave if you have a COVID-19 quarantine order from the government, a self-quarantine order from a doctor, or are waiting on a diagnosis.

The second option is paid sick leave at two-thirds the rate of regular pay for 10 days. That’s if you’re caring for someone who is quarantining for COVID-19 due to a government or doctor’s order. And if you’re caring for someone with symptoms.

The category that relates to families the most, especially with students in the Madison County area learning from home for nine weeks, is the child care leave.

It allows someone who is caring for a child who’s school or facility is closed because of COVID-19 to have 10 weeks of paid leave at two-thirds of an employee’s rate of pay.

The paid leave applies to ‘certain’ public employers and private employers with 500 or fewer employees. And according to the Department of Labor, most employees of the federal government are not included in this amended act.

There are also exemptions for small businesses with fewer than 50 employees.

Read more about the FFCRA act here.