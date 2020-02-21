FAM dances with Diddy on Ellen

About a month ago, children across America asked rapper and singer Diddy to dance with them to bring awareness to childhood cancer in a viral video.

WHNT News 19’s Lauren Harksen had a chance to meet up with one young girl in the video, 12-year-old Mady Kelsoe, who is currently fighting neuroblastoma.

She’s part of the group Fighting all Monsters, or FAM — an organization that unites children and their families facing life-threatening challenges.

FAM’s unofficial theme song is “Bad boys for life” and that’s the song the kids dance to in the viral video.

Their hope with the video was to catch the attention of Ellen and Diddy. And well… They did.

Mady and some of her friends in FAM danced with P-Diddy on Ellen on Thursday.

