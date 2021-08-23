Fall Home + Garden Show August 28-29 at VBC South Hall

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Fall Home & Garden Show returns to the Von Braun Center for its 11th year on August 28-29, 2021. The event, hosted by the Huntsville Madison County Builders Association, gives attendees the opportunity to meet with industry experts in the Huntsville

metro area.

The focus is on home and building products, landscaping, building and remodeling, and outdoor living. With more than 100 companies occupying more than 54,000 square feet of exhibit space, the show is a one-stop source for everything inside and outside the home.

By popular demand, the “Make it & Take it” workshops are back for 2021. Attendees can learn from the

experts at Hammer & Stain Huntsville, creating their own rustic signs. Classes are limited to 30 people per workshop, so get there early to ensure your spot. The classes and supplies are free with your paid admission.



The Family Fun Zone will help entertain the children with fun, yard-sized games. In addition, Furget Me Not Animal Rescue will be present from 12:00pm-5:00pm both days, with some of their adoptable cats and dogs.

Attendees also have a chance to win prizes. Those who travel to all participating “passport sponsor” booths and get a stamp will be eligible for a drawing to win one of five prizes with a retail value of at least $250.

The show hours are: Saturday, August 28 from 10:00am-6:00pm and Sunday, August 29 from 12:00pm-5:00pm. Single day passes are $6 per person; children 16 & under are free. Attendees age 62 and up are eligible to receive $1 off their pass. You can get your tickets here.

On Sunday, organizers will celebrate “Hero Day,” with free admission to active military personnel, veterans, teachers, law enforcement officers, firefighters and healthcare workers. Just show your valid service identification at the box office for complimentary admission.