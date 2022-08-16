For approximately 50 years, Dunkin’ sold a signature ‘Dunkin’ Donut’ that came with an edible handle. (Getty Images)

(WHNT) – A taste of fall will return to Dunkin’ Wednesday, August 17.

The seasonal fall menu is back – and 2022 will bring two new additions to the menu.

Fall Drinks

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew: The drink pairs slow-brewed cold brew coffee with hints of brown sugar and fall spices, topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and cinnamon sugar.

Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte: The drink pairs pumpkin and vanilla flavors, spices, espresso and milk. Topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar, the drink is available iced or hot.

New for 2022 is the Nutty Pumpkin Coffee. The new drink combines Dunkin’s Original Blend Iced Coffee with a pumpkin spice swirl, hazelnut flavor shot, and cream. Available iced or hot.

Also new for 2022 is the Blood Orange Dunkin’ Refresher. The drink blends tart cranberry with bright blood orange flavor, along with fall spices like ginger and cinnamon. It’s made with green tea or coconut milk.

Fall Food

The Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich is back. The seasonal sandwich features maple sugar seasoned bacon, a fried egg, and white cheddar cheese served on a warm and flaky croissant.

The Maple Sugar Sanckin’ Bacon treat is returning as well – eight snack-sized slices of bacon tossed in maple sugar seasoning and served in a sleeve for those who need a snack on the go.

From Wednesday until Sept. 13, Dunkin’ fans can get a medium Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew or Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte for just three dollars.