Fall colors are on the way – here’s when to expect them across the Tennessee Valley

It’s fall, and along with pumpkin patches, apple orchards, and plenty of other traditions, there’s another annual tradition that happens in the Tennessee Valley.

The leaves change color.

Sky 19 was over three of several great places across the Valley to see the leaves change color:

Hays Nature Preserve in Owens Cross Roads

Joe Wheeler State Park in Rogersville

Lake Guntersville State Park

And if you’re planning a trip to check out the fall colors, Norm Haley from the Alabama Community Extension System said the best fall colors will be a bit later than normal this year.

While fall colors typically peak anytime from the third week of October to the first week of November, Haley explained warmer than normal temperatures are keeping the trees alive later into October.

His biggest tip – plan your visit or trip in the fourth week of October to have the best chance of seeing the best fall colors.