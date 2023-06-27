WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) – A Falkville man has pleaded guilty for his involvement in the January 6 Capitol siege.

Bobby Wayne Russell, 49, pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and aiding and abetting, a felony offense.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Russell was among rioters confronting officers at a line of bike rack barricades on the southwest side of the Capitol grounds. Russell resisted officers’ efforts to get him to back away from the barricade.

Russell grabbed the jacket of a Metropolitan Police Department officer, pulling the officer down with him as he fell headlong down a short flight of stairs.

Later that day, court documents say that at approximately 4:20 pm, officers attempted to clear the area near the Senate wing doors. Russell refused orders to leave the area and pushed his back and buttocks into the riot shields of several officers. He told officers, ““There’s more of us than you guys, you’re gonna lose.”

Russell’s charges carry a maximum sentence of eight years. All charges carry potential financial penalties.

U.S. District Court Judge Royce C. Lamberth has scheduled a sentencing hearing for November 17, 2023.

Federal documents show that a mobile device that was at the Capitol on January 6 was traced back to Russell’s Falkville home. Other data from Google and AT&T phone records listed Russell’s name as the person responsible for all of the email accounts and phone bills.

Russell was arrested in August 2022 after a federal warrant was filed.

The FBI confirmed that a home in Falkville was the subject of a law enforcement search on August 24, 2022, the same day Russell was arrested but they did not identify Russell as the subject of the warrant.

In the 29 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,000 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the siege of the U.S. Capitol, including nearly 350 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.