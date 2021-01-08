Falkville man had multiple guns, ammunition and gasoline bombs at D.C. rally, police say

The Capitol stands mostly quiet, Thursday morning, Jan. 7, 2021 in Washington. The House and Senate certified the Democrat’s electoral college win early Thursday after a violent throng of pro-Trump rioters spent hours Wednesday running rampant through the Capitol. A woman was fatally shot, windows were bashed and the mob forced shaken lawmakers and aides to flee the building, shielded by Capitol Police. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Falkville man facing charges in connection to the Washington Capitol riot had a handgun, an assault rifle and several Molotov cocktails in his truck, according to federal court documents.

The guns and explosives were found in Lonnie Leroy Coffman’s truck as Capitol police conducted a sweep after finding a possible pipe bomb near the National Republican Club, according to Coffman’s arrest affidavit.

Officers saw a handgun in the passenger seat of Coffman’s red pickup truck, according to the affidavit. After dealing with the National Republican Club explosives, as well as one found near the Democratic National Committee Headquarters, the bomb squad moved to Coffman’s truck.

After taking the handgun from the passenger seat, officers searched the bed of the truck, which was covered with a fabric top. In the truck bed, officers said they found an M4 carbine rifle and magazines loaded with ammunition.

Officers said they also found eleven Mason jars full of an unknown liquid in the truck bed. Each jar had a golf tee in the top. They also found cloth rags and lighters, according to the affidavit. A hazardous materials team was called to the truck and determined the liquid was gasoline, authorities said.

Police found Coffman around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in a blue car being driven by a woman. According to the affidavit, Coffman told them he was trying to get back to his truck.

Police searched Coffman and said they found he was carrying two pistols, one in each front pocket. He also had two sets of keys, they said — both of them for the red truck.

None of the guns Coffman had on him or in the pickup truck were registered, police said.

During questioning, police said Coffman admitted the Mason jars contained melted styrofoam and gasoline, which police said has the sticking effect of napalm.

Police said they do not believe Coffman is responsible for the pipe bombs found at the National Republican Club or at the DNC Headquarters.

Coffman has a detention hearing set for Jan. 12.