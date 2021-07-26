Falkville man charged in Jan. 6 riots scheduled for court Monday

WASHINGTON D.C. – A Morgan County man charged in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is scheduled for a status hearing on July 26.

Lonnie Coffman of Falkville is facing 17 charges in connection to the riot.

He is also accused of having a handgun, an assault rifle and several molotov cocktails in his truck the day of the insurrection.

A federal judge issued Coffman to remain in jail, because he drove to the home of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, and he seemed “unbalanced” in a call to the senator’s office in December of 2020.

Court documents show a GPS tracking device found in his truck revealed that Coffman traveled to Washington, D.C., on Dec. 11, 2020. The GPS data showed he drove around D.C. and drove to the residence of Sen. Cruz.

Evidence photos in the Capitol police report showed more items investigators discovered in Coffman’s truck such as a crossbow and a stun gun.

Notes with email addresses, phone numbers and websites for “good guys” were also found. The notes identified U.S. Rep. Andre Carson, D-Indiana, as “one of two muslims in House of Reps,” and another identifying Judge David Hamilton as a “bad guy.” Hamilton is a circuit judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.

Coffman is set to appear in court in Washington, D.C. at 9 a.m.