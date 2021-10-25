Falkville man charged in Jan. 6 riot plea agreement hearing delayed again

WAHINGTON, D.C., – A plea agreement hearing for Lonnie Coffman has been delayed until November.

A hearing was originally set for September but was rescheduled for a virtual hearing on October 26. The hearing has now been pushed back to November 12 at 8:30 a.m.

Coffman was arrested shortly after the Capitol riot and was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a destructive device, which carries a maximum prison term of up to 10 years, and one count of carrying a pistol without a license under D.C. law, which carries a maximum prison term of up to 5 years.

According to court documents, Coffman had a hand gun, an assault rifle and several Molotov cocktails in his truck.