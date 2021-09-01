Falkville man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot asks for extension to consider plea deal

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Falkville man arrested on explosives and weapons charges in Washington on the day of the Capitol insurrection has asked for an extension to consider a plea deal, according to federal court records.

Lonnie Coffman had until September 1, to accept a plea offer from federal prosecutors, according to federal court records. The filing says both parties have worked to reach a deal but agree more time is necessary.

Coffman is charged with multiple counts of unlawful ammunition possession, unregistered firearm possession, carrying a pistol without a license, and carrying a rifle or shotgun. He’s also charged with having an unregistered firearm and possessing a large-capacity ammunition feeding device.

The charges stem from a search of Coffman’s truck in Washington on the day of the January 6, Capitol insurrection. Capitol police said officers spotted a weapon in his truck, and a search found guns, gasoline bombs and more.

Coffman was arrested as he tried to return to his vehicle and had two guns on him when he was arrested, police said.

Corfman asked the court for a one-week extension on the deadline of September 1, but a judge had not made a decision at this time