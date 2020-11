MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — Falkville High School students will transition to remote learning on Nov. 19-20 because of COVID-19.

Morgan County Schools said Tuesday that a number of staff members at the high school had tested positive or were in quarantine because of close contact with a positive case.

Students will return to in-person class Monday, Nov. 30.

The change does not affected Falkville Middle School or Falkville Elementary School students.