Falkville awarded nearly $100K grant for drainage system improvements

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — The Town of Falkville has been awarded a grant to help improve the drainage system.

The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) awarded a grant of $98,541 in funds for a $197,082 drainage improvement project.

The Town of Falkville will provide $98,541 in local funds to match the grant.

“This project will have an impact on about 75-100 homes,” Falkville Mayor Ken Winkles said.

The project will provide improvements to the drainage system at McArthur Street and Douglas Road, along with East Main Street and Piney Grove Street.

The project is Phase 2 of Falkville’s plan for stormwater drainage improvements, which addresses the residential area south of County Road 55 from downtown Falkville to Douglas Road.

The North Central Alabama Regional Council of Governments (NARCOG) Regional Planning Agency and the Town of Falkville submitted a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) in August that represents Phase 1 of the plan, if funded.