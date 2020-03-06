Facing backlog to allow COVID-19 testing by other labs, UAB expects case number to rise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Centers for Disease Control has drawn criticism for the limited numbers of COVID-19 virus testing it's done -- just over 1,000 tests compared to far more testing in other countries.

The CDC announced that in the coming days, it is providing kits to other labs to allow them to perform testing.

That should produce a far greater number of results.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said Thursday, it's had fewer than 10 COVID-19 tests conducted by the CDC. The department is currently preparing its lab for certification by the CDC to allow it to begin COVID-19 testing shortly.

The department said it has had less than 100 people under monitoring in their own homes, based on their recent travel histories or other contacts.

And, so far, it reports no COVID-19 cases in Alabama and no one under quarantine.

But that could change, according to Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at UAB.

"CDC has opened the floodgates for diagnostic testing," she said during a media briefing Wednesday. "We still are having a very hard time getting people screened. We’ve only managed to screen about seven people here. Which is really hard, even though we’ve wanted to do more. The process for getting the test right now involves filling out a form, sending that to the Alabama Department of Public Health, that goes to the CDC, then we get a determination on whether we can actually test that patient.

"We anticipate that probably within 4 days optimistically, we may have access for the tests to be done here. "

The CDC reports there are 99 known COVID-19 cases contracted in the U.S., and 10 deaths in the U.S. Marrazzo said investigators are still learning about the spread of the virus.

"So, that ... I keep reminding people, we don’t know what the true number of infected people is for this virus," Marrazzo said. "The only people who have gotten tested are people who get through that gantlet, of asking CDC to test. So you can imagine there are a lot of people we’d like to test that we haven’t been able to test. And, when we start to do that, we’re almost certainly going to find some cases."

Marrazzo was asked about the difficulty of the testing screening process.

"My impression is it’s been essentially two things: first of all, CDC is completely overwhelmed with testing requests, because they have established themselves as the only place, up until now, that could do the test," she said. "That’s the first thing, the second thing is that in the initial approach they were requiring a very rigorous confirmation sequence, which is where they got into trouble, with having that required for every test.

"So, they’ve sort of loosened that process now, and they’ve opened the door for other labs doing it. So that’s really been the backlog."

Health officials have pointed out that the Covid-19 virus has symptoms similar to the common cold and flu. They have argued if a person has no symptoms and no known recent travel history to areas of concern, including China, South Korea, Iran, Italy and Japan, testing isn't necessary.

Marrazzo said the increased testing volume should provide a clearer picture of Covid-19 in the U.S.

"Mostly in the next few days I think we’ll see an avalanche in the next few days of test results and we’re going to get a much better sense of what the community burden of this infection is."

"Think this a matter of when, not if, given what we’re seeing," she said.