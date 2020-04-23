Facebook makes big donation to Madison County Schools

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Facebook announced Thursday it was donated $939,000 to Madison County Schools.

The money will be used to help improve internet connectivity for district students, the school district said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our school district immediately went into action to implement a distance learning plan for all students,” Superintendent Allen Perkins said. “We realized a significant

portion of our students did not have access to internet connectivity and devices.”

Facebook is currently building a data center in Huntsville.

“Huntsville is our home and we are honored to partner with the Madison County School System to provide immediate relief to students and families,” said Facebook community development regional manager Katie Comer.

The money will help provide devices and allow the district to install mobile wi-fi on 90 school buses, as well as extending wi-fi range at schools.