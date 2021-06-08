Facebook increases investment in Huntsville Data Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Facebook announced Tuesday that it is upping its total investment in its Huntsville Data Center to more than $1 billion once it is complete.

The company said it expects the 2.5 million square foot campus to be finished in October 2024.

Facebook said the Huntsville center will be powered completely by renewable energy, including a solar project located in Muscle Shoals.

When Facebook initially announced in 2018 its data center that would be built off Pulaski Pike near Toyota Motor Manufacturing, the company promised a $750 million investment and about 100 jobs.