Facebook group bringing the world together for virtual travels

As we stayed primarily at home for months, and some of you even had to reschedule or cancel vacations altogether, there’s a Facebook group to help you travel virtually.

It’s called View from my Window, and people from all over the world are sharing what they see from their porches, balconies, windows, posting what they see in their backyard.

While the page isn’t accepting new members, the organizers are still sifting through the backlog and posting new photos. Now, there’s a Kickstarter campaign to create a book, website, and traveling exhibition, which has raised around $115,000 so far.