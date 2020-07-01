Face covering ordinance passed in Tuscaloosa amid virus pandemic

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A new face covering and face mask ordinance passed in Tuscaloosa to require the public to wear the coverings in public.

The ordinance will go into effect July 6.

Failure to comply with the city face covering ordinance is punishable by a fine of 25. Previously during the pandemic, Tuscaloosa implemented the face mask covering ordinance June 5 as part of an executive order by the city.

The new city ordinance to extend coverings comes after Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey extended the ‘safer at home’ order Tuesday until July 31, essentially adding an additional month.

During the governor’s news conference, Ivey pleaded with Alabamians to take the COVID-19 pandemic more seriously. As of Tuesday, there have been 37,536 coronavirus cases and 926 deaths connected to the virus.

