FAA: Plane crashes into Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A small jet plane crashed into Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna on Saturday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

FAA officials said a Cessna C501 crashed there around 11 a.m. after departing from the Smyrna Rutherford County Airport.

Tennessee Highway Patrol told News 2 that a small airplane was allegedly seen going into the water near the boat ramp.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and the TWRA are currently leading the investigation. A TWRA officer told News 2 they will be conducting a search and rescue.

Several crews are on scene investigating. Tennessee Highway Patrol’s aviation team is aware of the situation and will be responding.

The manager of the Fate Sanders Marina told News 2 it happened between the Lamar Hill Boat Ramp and the Fate Sanders Recreation Center. This is on the opposite side of Weakley Lane and the Percy Priest Bridge.

The marina was blocked off but is now back open. OEM divers on the scene told News 2 it was a private plane which crashed. The FAA and the NTSB will investigate

Boat crash in Rutherford County, WKRN photo

