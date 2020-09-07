Extradition hearing resumes for WikiLeaks founder

Monday, the extradition hearing for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange resumes.

Assange is fighting to avoid extradition to the United States, where he is wanted on 18 criminal counts over a leak of secret U.S. documents. His defense team said that Assange had tried to warn Washington ahead of a massive leak.

In June, the U.S. Department of Justice broadened its accusations against Assange, claiming Assange recruited hackers to commit illegal computer intrusions to benefit WikiLeaks. Assange is currently in UK custody.