Explosion, massive fire at chemical plant prompts evacuations in Rockton

ROCKTON, Ill. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a massive fire at a chemical plant in Rockton, Illinois.

The fire started around 7 a.m. Monday at Chemtool Incorporated, located at 1165 Prairie Hill Road. The company manufactures fluids, lubricants and grease products which are distributed worldwide.

According to WTVO, residents within a one mile radius of Chemtool are being asked to evacuate due to possible dangerous chemicals being released in the fire.

Chemtool released a statement that said:

We have confirmed all on site are safe and accounted for. Our concern right now is for the safety of all our employees and the surrounding community. As a precaution, authorities have evacuated residents in a one-mile radius of the site. We do not yet know what caused this incident, but we will be working with local authorities and with our own risk management team to determine what happened and identify any corrective actions. We will share more details as they are known.

Rockton Middle School, at 6121 Elevator Rd, has been set up as an evacuation site.

A large emergency presence is on the scene and assisting.

Rockton is located in Winnebago County, near the Wisconsin border, about 95 miles 153 kilometers) northwest of Chicago.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.