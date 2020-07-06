Experts predict rough tick season

(CNN) – Yet another health concern for 20-20.

The Lyme Disease Research Group reports a mild winter could make this year’s tick season especially rough.

Other medical experts say hikers and campers may “just explode into the outdoors, and there may not be the same thoughtful approach” to preventing exposure.

Experts say that’s because many people who’ve been stuck inside due to the coronavirus may “let their guard down” once they’re able to venture out into the outdoors.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced an increase in tick-borne diseases like Lyme disease.