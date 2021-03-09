Expert answers questions about coyote aggression during mating season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Questions are beginning to pop up on online community social boards about whether coyotes are more dangerous during their mating period which extends from late February through early March.



“It definitely is scary for people,” said Karen Sheppard, Director of Huntsville Animal Services, who has fielded a number of phone calls from concerned citizens.



One man recently posted a nighttime Ring video to Nextdoor showing a coyote passing right behind his house off Douglas Road in Northwest Huntsville. His post is one of many videos and photos that have been posted in the past week across Madison County.



“If and when coyotes are more dangerous, and aggressive, it’s when they’re protecting young,” said Shepperd.



But Shepperd added, most coyotes have their young in dens that are very secluded, in places like the Land Trust of North Alabama trails.

If you do see a coyote in a secluded area, she says not to approach it.

However, Shepperd says the vast majority of coyote encounters are rarely dangerous, and few instances of coyote attacks have been documented.



“The coyote will stop and stare at you and people automatically think, ‘Oh, my God, it’s going to come in and grab me by the throat,'” said Shepperd. “They’re just looking at you and it does appear aggressive when they stare like that, but they’re just smart mammals. They don’t have any reason to fear us. They don’t have a fear of humans.”



Most, if any attacks are on small animals.



“Most people recognize that it’s a threat for cats and for potentially small dogs, so they should not be left outside unattended,” said Shepperd.



If you do encounter a coyote, Shepperd suggests screaming and stomping to scare off the animal. But sometimes that won’t always work, so you can also just walk away, but again don’t approach them.