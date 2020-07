A large plume of smoke rose from Redstone Arsenal on Tuesday morning due to testing. (Photo: WHNT News 19 Roof Camera)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Redstone Arsenal said there would be several explosions heard throughout the area Wednesday, including one larger than the others that would be heard.

The detonations would take place between 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., according to an Arsenal social media post. There also would be smoke with those detonations.

Attention, Please read! There will be multiple detonations today between 0830-1630 (4:30p) AND smoke. One of the detonations will be LARGER than the others. Again, one detonations will be larger than the others. pic.twitter.com/hr6gprajtv — Redstone Arsenal (@TeamRedstone) July 23, 2020

The nature of the testing being done was not disclosed.

Arsenal testing regularly can be heard throughout the Huntsville area, particularly in south Huntsville.