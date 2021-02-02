Exceptional art recognized at Morgan County schools

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Students are being recognized in Morgan County for exceptional talent, their outstanding paintings, and drawings.

Seven pieces of art were submitted for statewide awards from Brewer High School and three from Priceville High School.

The pieces are considered for their original design, technical skill, expression and composition among other attributes.

Priceville senior Kadie Vick says it’s an honor to have her artwork recognized by her school.

“My piece is about the beauty of motherhood and how often little things like in the picture it’s a mom putting a band aid on her kid. How little things like that can often go unrecognized, but they’re such a beautiful and important thing,” Vick said.

Normally winning pieces of statewide art awards are on display at the old state capitol in Montgomery.

In 2021, the group that decides the winners are still trying to figure out what platforms they’re going to showcase for this year’s winners.