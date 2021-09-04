Ex-NFL & Alabama player McCants, 53, found dead in Florida home

FILE – In this Jan 17, 2009, file photo, Keith McCants poses for a portrait in Mobile, Ala. McCants, a former NFL player, was found dead Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at hisSt. Petersburg, Fla., home after a suspected drug overdose, investigators said. He was 53. McCants, a linebacker, was the fourth overall pick in the first round of the 1990 NFL draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Mobile, Alabama, native earned All-America honors as a college player at the University of Alabama. ( John David Mercer/Press-Register via AP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say former NFL player Keith McCants was found dead Thursday at his home in Florida in a suspected drug overdose. He was 53.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said in an email that deputies were called to a St. Petersburg home around 5:10 a.m. Thursday.

McCants was dead inside the house, where others also apparently lived who made the 911 call.

McCants, a linebacker, was a fourth-round pick in the 1990 NFL draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He earned All-America honors as a college player at Alabama. McCants played three seasons in Tampa, then with the then-Houston Oilers and Arizona Cardinals.

McCants had previous drug-related arrests.

