‘Everything we heard he was, he’s proven to be:’ Dolphins reporter talks everything Tua Tagovailoa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Adam Beasley, who covers all things Dolphins for the Miami Herald, spent 10 minutes with CBS 42’s Drew Carter to share his impression of and expectations for former Alabama and new Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Adam recaps how Tagovailoa has settled in with his new team; the similarities between Tua and Miami’s incumbent starter, Ryan Fitzpatrick; why he thinks the club should “redshirt” the rookie—and more.

