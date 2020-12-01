Every child has a story goes virtual for Giving Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — In-person fundraisers aren’t so easy nowadays, but the need for non-profits is only increasing.

Every Child Has A Story plays a big role in the community and they were scheduled to host a virtual fundraiser Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. to not only bring awareness to their work, but also bring in funds.

17 youth authors are publishing books before the end of the year through the organization.

During the event, which was to be streamed through the “Every Child Has A Story’ Facebook page, they were set to have a performance by the Huntsville Drumline, Jordan ‘Chill City” Moore will be giving a spoken word and a surprise guest singer was to make an appearance.

Director Bev Jones-Durr says now more than ever their programs are necessary

“What we are trying to do is give the kids some joy in their life and get their minds off of COVID-19,” she said. “Studies have shown that there are children who are stressed, depressed and more so than now they need our programs – things to help them write and get those feelings out.”



Every Child Has a Story helps children develop writing, speaking , entrepreneurship skills and more.

