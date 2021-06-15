Evan Miller asks Lawrence County judge to reconsider his sentence

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. — Evan Miller, the youngest person in Alabama to be sentenced to life without parole, is once again asking the judge to reconsider the ruling, according to our news partners AL.com.

A Lawrence County judge resentenced convicted killer Evan Miller to life in prison without parole in April 2021.

Miller was 14 years old when he and a friend murdered Cole Cannon, 52, in July 2003. Authorities said Miller and a friend robbed Cannon and beat him with their hands and a baseball bat before setting his trailer on fire.

A 2012 U.S. Supreme Court case appealed from the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals posed the question of whether sentencing a 14-year-old to life in prison without parole is cruel and unusual punishment, therefore violating the Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments.

The Supreme Court ruled that Miller, as well as all other people who were convicted of capital murder as juveniles, must be resentenced. That led to his resentencing in April.

Miller, now 32, is claiming that life without parole is “cruel and unusual” to impose on a 14-year-old child and that the court failed to consider other factors, including factors such as “immaturity, impetuosity, and failure to appreciate risks and consequences,” the motion states.

Miller’s team is also asking the court to consider his “family and home environment.”